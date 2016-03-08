Wolves v Man City live: Aguero starts again for City

Newly promoted Premier League side Wolves, who are the reigning champions of the Championship will lock horns with the Premier League champions at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Nuno Santo's men have failed to pick up a single win so far following a draw against ten men Everton and a loss to Leicester. Man City though, have won both their games. They beat Arsenal 2-0 on the opening day, beating Huddersfield Town 6-1 last week.



Line-ups



Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Jonny, Jota, Jimenez, Helder Costa.



Subs: Gibbs-White, John Ruddy, Saiss, Ruben Vinagre, Hause, Leo Bonatini, Traore.



Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Silva, Sterling, Aguero.



Subs: Stones, Delph, Sane, Mahrez, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Muric.