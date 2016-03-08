Women's World Cup - Italy hero Bonansea comments on winning goal
09 June at 16:30Italy's female national team managed to overturn a 1-0 deficit against one of the Women's World Cup favourites, Australia, to win 2-1. Barbara Bonansea scored both goals, including one in the fifth minute of added time to give Italy a late win; and their first in the tournament for 20 years.
Speaking to Sky Sport about her goals, and the winning goal in particular, Bonansea said:
"It was beautiful, I'm so happy. Scoring the winner at the end is something incredible for me. At the end of the first half we looked too much at one another, we said we were scared and we had to roll with it."
