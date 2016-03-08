Women's World Cup: Italy Women defeat group C favourites Australia thanks to brace from Juve forward
09 June at 15:15Italy's female national team pulled off a huge shock in the Women's World Cup today as Juventus forward Barbara Bonansea scored a brace to upset Australia - who were amongst the pre-tournament favourites to lift the trophy, as well as the side expected to top Group C.
Australia took the lead in the first half when captain Sam Kerr scored a rebound from a saved penalty and the team from down under headed into the half-time break with the lead.
It didn't take long in the second half for Italy to pull things level, when Bonansea score on the stroke of the 56th minute. Italy had two goals disallowed additionally and it wasn't until deep into injury time where Bonansea once again came through and gave the Italians a historic win.
This was Italy's first Women's World Cup win in 20 years and Bonansea's late goal is the latest goal that the Italians have ever scored in the women's edition of football's biggest international tournament.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments