One man between Paul Pogba and José Mourinho will leave the Old Trafford in the future and according to a report of Tuttosport, Manchester United have already made their decision.



The Italian paper, in fact, reports Ed Woodward has contacted the agents of unhappy Manchester United players to tell them that the club backs José Mourinho’s decision and that they support the Special One for every decision he takes.







No secret the relationship between Mou and Pogba is very much poor and Woodward’s decision could lead Pogba away from Manchester either in January or at the end of the season.



Juventus are closely monitoring the situation of their former midfielder at Old Trafford while, according to reports in Spain, Barcelona can’t afford the signing of the French midfielder who is already seeking exit from Manchester United.



According to Tuttosport, there are three more Man United player who are unhappy under Mourinho: Anthony Martial, Viktor Lindelof and Eric Bailly. All of them could demand Man Utd exit if the Special One remains in charge.



