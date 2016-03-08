World Cup 2018: Falcao slams referee after Colombia's defeat to England

Colombia captain Radamel Falcao was highly critical of referee Mark Geiger for his bias towards England players when the two teams faced each other in the pre quarter final clash of the FIFA 2018 World Cup.



Colombia were knocked out by Gareth Southgate’s men on penalties and during the course of the match, there were a few controversial decisions, which did not go in the favour of both the sides.



“I found it peculiar that they put an American referee in this instance. To tell you the truth, the process leaves a lot of doubts. He only spoke English, some bias was certain,” the former Manchester United and Chelsea striker told the reporters after England knocked out Colombia.



“The referee disturbed us a lot, in the 50-50 plays, he always made the calls in favour of England. This situation was undermining us. He didn't act with the same criteria for both teams.”



“When in doubt he always went to the England side. It's shameful that this happens in the round of 16 of a World Cup.”

