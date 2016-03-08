World Cup: Against all odds, could 2018 be England’s year?

Considering the fact that the 2018 FIFA World Cup gets underway in little more than 48 hours from now, there has been very little suggestion that England have sufficient quality within their ranks to be in with a real shot at glory.



Admittedly, that is quite possibly due to the fact they do not possess all that much in terms of actual star quality. However, that has never stopped their fans and national media getting carried away in their own hype before. Maybe, just maybe, they have learned their lesson after the debacle against Iceland in 2016.



In an attacking sense, there is no doubt that the likes of Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have the potential to cause any defence in the world its fair share of problems. On the contrary, there are still questions to be asked of Gareth Southgate’s team defensively.



For instance, many remain unconvinced by the idea that the players he has at his disposal are better suited to playing in a three-man defensive system. Are they tactically adept enough to carry out his well-intended ideas at the highest stage football can offer?



Only time will tell. One thing is for sure; there is much less pressure on this England side to perform than has been the case for many years. That may just be the tonic they need to go out there and deliver on the pitch, something they have been unable to do for as long as many Three Lions fans will be old enough to remember.



