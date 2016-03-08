Serie A stars Alisson and Joao Miranda start for Brazil in the second game of the group stage of the World Cup. Follow the live updates on Calciomercato.com.Brazil have won nine of their 10 previous internationals against Costa Rica, losing only in a friendly in March 1960. This is the third meeting betweenCosta Rica’s only previous World Cup victory against South American opposition came in the 2014 tournament (3-1 vs Uruguay). They’d lost their previous three against CONMEBOL sides beforehand. Philippe Coutinho’s goal against Switzerland was his 11th for Brazil – five of those have come from outside the box.