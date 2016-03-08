World Cup: Argentina make it to the next round thanks to a late Rojo goal

Argentina took on Nigeria today in a huge World Cup game for both sides. In the end, Argentina came away with a huge 1-2 win as they have now progressed to the next round of the competition. Lionel Messi had opened the score in great fashion but Nigeria tied the game up at one as Victor Moses converted a penalty kick. Sampaoli's team needed the win and in the end, Marcos Rojo was the hero for his team as he scored a late 86th minute winner. In the other game of this group, Croatia ended up beating Iceland by a 1-2 score line as Croatia (1rst place) and Argentina(second place) have progressed to the next phase.



WHAT'S UP NEXT FOR ARGENTINA - Sampaoli's side will be taking on France in the World Cup round of 16. This won't be an easy game for Argentina as they haven't looked great in the WC so far. Sampaoli better consider using Paulo Dybala against France as the Juve star hasn't really been used to date in this Russian World Cup. For the time being, Lionel Messi will be able to breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy this win as Marcos Rojo came up big for Argentina...