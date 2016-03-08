The World Cup of Colombia and Japan begins today. Follow the live updates on calciomercato.com



Colombia are unbeaten against Japan (W2 D1). Their only previous World Cup encounter produced a 4-1 win for Colombia in June 2014; it was also Japan’s last game in the tournament.



Japan are winless against South American sides at the World Cup (D1 L3).



Colombia have qualified for their 6th World Cup, their second in a row after failing to reach the finals in the previous three editions.



Colombia won four games in their last World Cup (2014), more than in their previous four appearances combined (3 wins in 13 games). 2014 is also the only time they have topped their group in the tournament.



None of Colombia’s 18 games at the World Cup have ended goalless. In fact, only the USA (33) and Austria (29) have played more games in the competition without ever registering a 0-0.