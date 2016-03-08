World Cup day 10: a program of the day

The 2018 World Cup will come back in full-circle today, as teams from group G (Belgium vs Tunisia) and the entire group F (Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea) will play today. Here’s the rundown on today’s matches (all in Italian times):



-14H00: Belgium vs Tunisia

-17H00: South Korea vs Mexico

-20H00: Germany vs Sweden



Will there be any Serie A players in action today? Find out bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



In the first World Cup game of the day, Belgium will take on Tunisia. This will be an interesting game as Napoli's Dries Mertens should be an important player for Belgium as they will look to break down Tunisia. In the second game of the day, Verona's Lee Sueng-Woo will be taking on Mexico. Let's not forget that the Mexican's are coming off a huge 0-1 win versus Germany. Finally in the last game of the day, Juve's Sami Khedira (Germany) will be taking on Sweden's Hiljemark (Genoa), Rhoden (Crotone), Helander (Bologna) and Krafth (Bologna) . You can follow all of the action with us right here right now on Calciomercato.com.