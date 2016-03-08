World Cup day 11 – Today’s programme

After yesterday’s exciting day of World Cup action, which saw reigning champions Germany nearly eliminated by the resilient Sweden, there’s a whole day of fantastic action ahead of us today!



14:00 CEST – England v Panama



No Serie A players to watch here today but should be an exciting clash as the young hungry lions of England come up against the heroic Panama side who qualified for the WC against all odds.



17:00 CEST – Japan v Senegal



The players to watch here are Japan and Inter’s veteran full-back Yuta Nagatomo, and Senegal’s Milan striker Mbaye Niang. Both players will be hoping to grab a victory for their teams, and the winner of the two sides (who claimed impressive wins over Colombia and Poland respectively) could automatically go through to the next round.



20:00 CEST – Poland v Colombia



Another exciting game and Serie A fans will be wanting to keep an eye on Milik, Zielinski and Cuadrado. With Carlos Sanchez to miss the game after being sent off in Colombia’s opener against Japan.



