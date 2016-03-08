16:00 - Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt

Both teams have nothing to play for but the honour. Won't be the most exciting game of the day, that's for sure, although ending a tournament with a win is always good.

16:00 - Uruguay vs. Russia

Both sides are on six points, meaning this game will decide the winner of the group, which will face Spain or Portugal in the round of 16.

20:00 - Iran vs. Portugal

Iran, with three points, could advance if they beat Portugal tomorrow. A draw would require Spain to lose by at least two goals for Iran to advance. Portugal will advance with a win or a draw.

20:00 - Spain vs. Morocco

Spain will advance with at least a draw against Morocco, and could potentially advance with a loss. If both Portugal and Spain win, the winner of the group comes down to goal differential. Entering the final matchday, both teams are +1, so whichever team's margin of victory is higher would win Group B

Today, group A and B will be concluded, as four matches will be played.