World Cup Day 13 – Today’s Programme

Today marks day 13 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and could it be that 13 is an unlucky number for Argentina? Group C and Group D are all in action, with clashes set to determine the next round of the tournament.



Australia v Peru



Not any Serie A talent to speak of here yet it should be an interesting game nonetheless. If Australia beat Peru and Denmark lose to France; the Socceroos will go through.



Denmark v France



Serie A talent to watch here includes French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, of Juventus – as well as it being worth keeping an eye on former Juve midfielder Paul Pogba.



Iceland v Croatia



Plenty of Serie A talent on showcase here but main focus will be on Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic – the Inter Milan stars will be hoping to make it 3 wins out of 3 for their Croatia side.



Nigeria v Argentina



One of the most decisive games of the day, Serie A talent could be on showcase here; with Dybala and Higuain rumoured to be involved in tomorrow’s match. Additionally, Roma’s Fazio could get a start, although he is yet to start a match this tournament – despite a somewhat impressive season for Roma.



