The 2018 World Cup will come back in full-circle today, as teams from group E (Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica) and also the entire group F (Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea) will play today. Here’s the rundown on today’s matches (all in Italian times):



-16H00: Mexico vs Sweden

-16H00: South Korea vs Germany

-20H00: Switzerland vs Costa Rica

-20H00: Brazil vs Serbia



Will there be any Serie A players in action today? Find out bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



In the first World Cup game of the day, Mexico will be playing against Sweden.This will be an interesting game as Mexico will be taking on Sweden's Hiljemark (Genoa), Rhoden (Crotone), Helander (Bologna) and Krafth (Bologna). In the second game of the day, Juve's Sami Khedira (Germany) will be taking on Verona's Lee Sueng-Woo (Korea). In the third game of the day, Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez will take on Costa Rica. Finally, Roma's Alisson, Inter's Miranda and Juve's Douglas Costa (Brazil) will face-off against Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Kolarov (Roma), Ljajic (Torino) just to name a few (Serbia). This should be fun...



