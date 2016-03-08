World Cup day 15: today’s programme

After Germany’s shock exit on Day 14 of the World Cup, Day 15 is certain to bring us plenty of action. Here’s CalcioMercato.com’s look at today’s World Cup schedule – with Serie A players to watch.



16:00 Japan v Poland



Japan and Poland are set to do battle as Japan look to book themselves a place in the Last 16. Poland are already out and Japan will be looking to the likes of Inter Milan’s Nagatomo to help guide them through.



16:00 Senegal v Colombia



Eyes will be on Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly as both these sides fight for a place in the next round. This promises to be an exciting clash.



19:00 England v Belgium



England and Belgium do battle for a place on top of the group. Dries Mertens will be aiming to impress against an English team based purely in the Premier League.



19:00 Panama v Tunisia



Panama will be looking to grab a first ever World Cup win as they take on Tunisia, the highest ranked African team in this year’s tournament. Neither team can go through, however.

