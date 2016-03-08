World cup day 16: today’s programme and Serie A ones to watch
30 June at 09:15After a day break, the World Cup is back; and back with a bang. The Round of 16 starts today and sees France play Argentina and Uruguay play Portugal.
Here are your Serie A ones to watch, and the programme for the day….
16:00 – France v Argentina
A big R16 clash today pits two former world champions against one another. Juve pair Dybala and Higuain will be hoping to have the chance to fire the Argentines through whilst their club teammate Blaise Matuidi will be doing what he can to stop them. Prediction: France 2 – 2 Argentina (France to go through on penalties)
20:00 – Uruguay v Portugal
Another tight game sees Uruguay face off against European champions Portugal. Uruguay are yet to concede in the tournament and Lazio target and Genoa winger Diego Laxalt will be hoping to perform. However, AC Milan’s Andre Silva will be looking to break Uruguay’s deadlock. Prediction: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal
