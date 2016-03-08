World cup day 17: today’s program and Serie A ones to watch

The 2018 World Cup will come back in full-circle today, as Spain will take on the hosts Russia, whereas Croatia will be playing against Denmark. Here’s the rundown on today’s matches (all in Italian times):



-16H00: Spain versus Russia

-20H00: Croatia versus Denmark



Will there be any Serie A players in action today? Find out below right here on Calciomercato.com.



Yesterday was a very exciting day in the World Cup as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina were both knocked out. Today, Spain will take on Russia as Serie A and Juve fans can watch Golovin closely. The youngster is on Juve and Chelsea's radar and he will cost a lot.



In the second game of the day, Milan's Strinic, Inter's Brozovic and Perisic and Juve's Mandzukic and Pjaca (Croatia) will take on Denmark (Atalanta's Cornelius and Udine's Larsen could play).



