16:00 - Brazil vs. Mexico

Mexico finished second in their group after Sweden beat them 3-0 and grabbed the first spot. Therefore, they will have to face a tough opponent in Brazil, who won two and drew one of the three games in the group stage.

20:00 - Belgium vs. Japan

Japan controversially advanced to the round of 16 after registering a better fair play ranking than Senegal, thus finishing ahead of them in the group. They won, drew and lost against Colombia, Senegal and Poland respectively. Belgium, on the other hand, won all of their games in a fairly easy group, featuring Panama, Tunisia and England. ¨

In the last game against England, both teams fielded a B team as finishing second would perhaps have been led to an easier knockout tree. Belgium, however, won and will now face Japan.

The 18th day of World Cup features two exciting games, much like any other day. Here is the program for today.