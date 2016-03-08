World Cup day 2: Here is the program of the day

The long-awaited World Cup finally began as Russia took on Saudi Arabia in the opening game. The hosts ended up winning by a big 5-0 score line as the WC started off with a bang yesterday. Here is the program for today's games in Italian times.



14H00 - Egypt vs Uruguay



17H00 - Morocco vs Iran



20H00 - Portugal-Spain



Serie A players in these games?



There will in fact be numerous Serie A players who will be playing in today's World Cup fixtures. During the first game between Egypt and Uruguay, Martin Caceres, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira (who is set to join Arsenal), Matias Vecino and Diego Laxalt could all be present. The second game of the day between Morocco and Iran will see Juve star Mehdi Benatia play. Finally, Portugal will be taking on Spain as there will be a few Milan players who are there. André Silva might start for Portugal were as new Milan keeper Pepe Reina will be De Gea's back-up for Spain. Follow the action with us live...