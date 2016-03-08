World Cup day 4: here is the program of the day

The World Cup is now under way as there have been many interesting games so far in the competition. The best game? Well it has to be the Spain-Portugal game that ended 3-3 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for the ages. It has been very fun indeed as matchday 4 is now set to begin. Here is the program of today's World Cup games (in Italian time), view it bellow:



14H00- Costa Rica-Serbia



17H00- Germany-Mexico



20H00- Brazil-Switzerland



Any Serie A players in these games?



Well there will be a few interesting Serie A players to follow for sure. During the first game between Costa Rica and Serbia, Serie A fans will be able to see Bologna's Giancarlo Gonzalez in action vs Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Roma's Kolarov, Torino's Ljajic and Fiorentina's Milenkovic. In the second game of the day, Juve's Khedira (Germany) will be taking on Mexico. In the final game of the day, Roma's Alisson, Inter's Miranda and Juve's Douglas Costa (Brazil) will be taking on Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez, Bologna's Dzemaili, Udine's Behrami and Atalanta's Freuler (Switzerland). This should be fun indeed. Watch all of the action with us on Calciomercato.com.