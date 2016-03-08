14:00 - Sweden vs. South Korea

An exciting Swedish side will look to grab all three points against an on paper weaker side South Korea. However, the latter consist of a few world-class players, such as Ki and Son. The Swedes, however, will be looking to prove that they can do it without Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

17:00 - Belgium vs. Panama

After controversially qualifying for the World Cup, underdogs Panama will have to go up against one of the stronger sides, Belgium. The likes of Lukaku, Mertens and De Bruyne will be looking to run riots in the Panama defence in what is expected to be a goal fest.

20:00 - Tunisia vs. England

The ever-confident English fans will finally see their team's opening game tomorrow, as Tunisia await. It will be a tough game for the latter side, although England have been known to not perform in World Cups recently.

