World Cup day 6: Today’s program

The 2018 World Cup will come full-circle today, as we return to Group A tomorrow evening for host Russia’s return. However, there’s two games from Group H to go before then and we’re in for a quality day of football. Here’s the rundown on today’s matches.



14:00 Colombia v Japan



Plenty at stake here as Colombia look to find some of the magic that guided them through the 2014 World Cup. In what is certainly a battle of the nice-looking kits, there are several Serie A players to look out for.



Juan Cuadrado and Carlos Sanchez, of Juventus and Fiorentina, will probably be lining up for the Colombians, eager to impress. Meanwhile, Inter’s Yuto Nagotomo will be looking to inspire Japan to a shock victory.



17:00 Poland v Senegal



The 2nd game of Group H pits an experienced Poland side against a young, hungry Senegal side. Piotr Zielinski of Napoli will probably line up for Poland whilst Napoli’s excellent defender Kalidou Koulibaly will be hoping to stop Robert Lewandowski in his tracks.



20:00 Russia v Egypt



Not much to look out for in terms of Serie A players but this game is certainly one-to-watch. Juventus fans may be watching Aleksandr Golovin with great interest after his performance against Saudi Arabia whilst Mohamed Salah will look to score his first World Cup goal.



