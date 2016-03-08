World cup day 7: program of the day and Serie A players to watch

The 2018 World Cup will come back full-circle today, as teams from group A (Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia) and the entire group B (Portugal,Spain, Iran and Morocco) will play today. Here’s the rundown on today’s matches (all in Italian times):



- 14H00: Portugal versus Morocco

- 17H00: Uruguay versus Saudi Arabia

- 20H00: Spain versus Iran



Will there be any Serie A players in action today? Find out bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



In the first World Cup game of the day, Portugal will take on Morocco. This will be an intersting game as Milan's André Silva and Napoli's Mario Riu will be taking on Juve's Mehdi Benatia. In the second game of the day, Martin Caceres (Lazio), Bentancur (Juve), Vecino (Inter), Torreira (Samp\Arsenal), Diego Laxalt (Genoa) will be taking on Saudi Arabia. Finally in the last game of the day, Pepe Reina (Napoli\Milan) will be playing against Iran. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.