World cup day 9: program of the day and Serie A players to watch

The 2018 World Cup will come back in full-circle today, as teams from group D (Iceland vs Nigeria) and the entire group E (Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia and Costa Rica) will play today. Here’s the rundown on today’s matches (all in Italian times):



- 14H00: Brazil vs Costa Rica

- 17H00: Nigeria vs Iceland

- 20H00: Serbia vs Switzerland



Will there be any Serie A players in action today? Find out bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



In the first World Cup game of the day, Brazil will take on Costa Rica. This will be an interesting game as Roma's Alisson, Inter's Miranda and Juve's Douglas Costa will be taking on Costa Rica's Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna). In the second game of the day, Joel Obi (Torino) and Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone) from Nigeria will be taking on Emil Hallfredsson's Iceland. Finally in the last game of the day, Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Kolarov (Roma), Ljajic (Torino) just to name a few will be taking on Ricardo Rodriguez's Switzerland.