- This will be the third meeting between England and Belgium at the World Cup, with England so far unbeaten in their encounters. They drew 4-4 in 1954 and the Three Lions won 1-0 in the second round in 1990, with a volley from David Platt.

- Belgium have won just one of their 21 meetings with England (D5 L15) – a 3-2 victory in May 1936.

- England are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Belgium (W7 D4) – most recently winning a friendly in June 2012 courtesy of a Danny Welbeck goal, his first for England (1-0).

- Belgium have won each of their last two World Cup matches by a margin of three goals – no team has ever won three consecutive matches at the World Cup by three or more goals.

- England have already scored eight goals in the 2018 World Cup (level with 1954 and 1990). The only time they’ve ever scored more in a single edition of the competition was in 1966 (11 goals).

- Only in 1982 have England ever won all three of their group stage games in a World Cup tournament.

- England’s Harry Kane has scored five goals in the group stages of this tournament. Before 2018, the last player to score more in the first round of a single World Cup was Russia’s Oleg Salenko in 1994 (six goals).

- Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku has played three matches previously with England’s Jordan Pickford as the opposition goalkeeper – all in the Premier League - scoring five goals against him, including a hat-trick in September 2016 for Everton against Sunderland. The only player to score more Premier League goals against Pickford is Harry Kane (6).

- Romelu Lukaku has scored 23 goals in 20 appearances for Belgium under manager Roberto Martinez, scoring four goals from four shots on target at this year’s World Cup.

- Harry Kane has scored in each of his last five appearances for England. The last player to score in six games in a row for the Three Lions was Tommy Lawton back in 1939.

