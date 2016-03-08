World Cup final preview: France vs Croatia

The World Cup final is here as France will be taking on Croatia later today. This is the biggest prize in the World of football as this will be a huge game for both clubs. France are coming off back-to-back Euro\Wc final losses (Euro 2016 and World Cup 2006) as they will surely want to get back to winning ways and add a second star on their jerseys. Croatia on the other hand will be appearing in their first ever World Cup final as this will be a big moment for them.



HOW THEY GOT HERE - France beat Belgium by a 1-0 score line thanks to an Umtiti goal. Croatia on the other hand beat England 2-1 after extra-time as Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic got the goals for their team.



HEAD TO HEAD MATCH-UPS - France and Croatia have met five times in their history as Croatia never beat France. Their past two meetings have ended in draws as the Croatians will surely hope that their fortune turns later today.



INJURIES\SUSPENSIONS - Neither team will have any suspended players but Croatia come into this one more "banged up". Ivan Strinic and Ivan Perisic are both doubts for this game as they both picked up knocks late on in their game against England.



PREDICTED LINEUPS -



France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Lucas, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Mbappe, Griezmann, Giroud.



Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic.



Follow the game with us live here on Calciomercato.com.



By Jean-Luca Mascaro (CalcioNews89)