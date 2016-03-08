The record between France and Australia on neutral ground is perfectly balanced with a 1-0 win each (for France in Japan in May 1994 and for Australia in South Korea in June 2001). Their last encounter ended in a 6-0 win for Les Bleus in Paris, including a brace by Olivier Giroud.



France have qualified for their 15th World Cup. It’s their sixth appearance in a row, their longest ever run.



France have topped their group only twice in their last nine World Cup appearances (1998, 2014). In fact, they’ve won only three of their last 12 group games (D5 L4), it came against Togo, Honduras and Switzerland.

France have only won one of their last four opening World Cup games (D2 L1), beating Honduras in 2014 (3-0).



France’s last 23 goals in the competition have been scored from inside the box, the last goal from distance coming from Lilian Thuram in the 1998 semi-final against Croatia.



Australia have qualified for their fifth World Cup, their fourth in a row. They had only made one appearance prior to the 21st century, that was in 1974 when they finished bottom of their group and didn’t score a single goal.