This will be the fourth World Cup encounter between Germany and Mexico. ‘Die Mannschaft’ are unbeaten, with two wins (6-0 in the first group stage in 1978; 2-1 in the round of 16 in 1998) and one draw (0-0 in the 1986 quarter-finals, followed by a 4-1 victory on penalties).



Mexico have only won one of their 11 games against Germany (D5 L5), it was in June 1985 in Mexico City. Their only previous encounter on Russian soil was in last year’s Confederations Cup – Germany won 4-1 in the semi-finals.



Germany have won their opening game in each of the last seven World Cups, including scoring 20 goals in their last four openers (8 v Saudi Arabia in 2002, 4 v Costa Rica in 2006, 4 v Australia in 2010, 4 v Portugal in 2014).



Mexico are unbeaten in their last five World Cup opening games (W4 D1), their last defeat dating back to 1994 against Norway (0-1).



Only Brazil (21) have reached the World Cup more times than Germany (19). This is also their 17th consecutive participation.