World Cup: injured Piqué leaves Spain training
11 June at 12:10Spanish defender Gerard Pique sustained a knee injury during Spain's training session recently.
Pique is a part of the La Roja side that will open its World Cup campaign when it locks horns with Portugal on Friday. The Barcelona defender is expected to play a vital role in deciding as to where the Spaniards ends up in Russia.
Marca report that Pique suffered an injury scare during Spain's training session this morning.
He complained of a slight problem in his left knee, before leaving training early. He was later seen training alone.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments