Spanish defender Gerard Pique sustained a knee injury during Spain's training session recently.Pique is a part of the La Roja side that will open its World Cup campaign when it locks horns with Portugal on Friday. The Barcelona defender is expected to play a vital role in deciding as to where the Spaniards ends up in Russia. Marca report that Pique suffered an injury scare during Spain's training session this morning.He complained of a slight problem in his left knee, before leaving training early. He was later seen training alone.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)