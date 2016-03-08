Russia and Saudi Arabia’s only previous encounter was in October 1993; the Saudis won 4-2 at home in a friendly.



Since the split up of the USSR, Russia have never reached the knockout stages of the World Cup in three appearances (1994, 2002, 2014). They have finished third in their group in each of those three editions.



France were the last World Cup hosts to win the trophy in 1998. The hosts have always reached the second round of the competition, the only exception coming in 2010 when South Africa were knocked out in the group stages.



Russia are winless in their last five games at the World Cup (D2 L3). In fact, Russia’s only two wins at the World Cup since independence were against African teams (6-1 v Cameroon in 1994, 2-0 v Tunisia in 2002).



Follow all the latest updates here:





Juventus, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in signing Russia star Golovin who starts for his national team in the debut game of the World Cup.