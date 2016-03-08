Morocco and Iran have never met at the World Cup. In fact, they’ve faced each other only once previously, a game which ended in a draw.



Morocco have qualified for their fifth World Cup, their first since 1998. They have never progressed further than the round of 16 (1986), being eliminated in the group stages three times in their four previous appearances.



Morocco have won only two of their 13 games at the World Cup (D4 L7), including five defeats in their last seven games (W1 D1). They’ve also never won an opening game in the competition (D2 L2).



None of Morocco’s 12 goals at the World Cup have been scored from a set-piece, all of them coming from open play.



Morocco were the only team not to concede a single goal in the third round of CAF qualifiers for Russia 2018 (6 games).



Iran have qualified for the World Cup in back-to-back tournaments for the first time ever. However, they have never reached the knockout stages, winning only one of their 12 games (D3 L8) - against USA on 21 June 1998 (2-1).