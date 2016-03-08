World Cup: Nigeria-Argentina 1-2 FT, as Rojo comes up huge

Argentina are set to take on Nigeria in what will be a crucial game for both sides.Argentina know that they have to beat Nigeria and also get a favorable result from the Iceland-Croatia game as well. It won't be easy be anything is possible. You can watch the game with us live here:



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Four of the eight games between Nigeria and Argentina have come at World Cup finals – Argentina winning all four contests.

- Nigeria have faced Argentina in the group stages in each of their last three World Cups (2002, 2010, 2014).

- Nigeria’s most recent encounter with Argentina came in November 2017, with the Super Eagles winning 4-2 in Krasnodar, thanks in part to a brace from Alex Iwobi.

- Argentina are currently enduring their longest winless run in World Cup finals history, (W0 D2 L2).

- Argentina have never previously gone through a first round World Cup group stage without at least one victory before.

- The last time Argentina failed to progress past the group stages of the World Cup was in 2002 (W1 D1 L1), with their sole victory that year coming against Nigeria.

- All six of Nigeria’s wins at the World Cup have come against European opposition, with the Super Eagles drawing two and losing five against nations from other continents.

- Nigeria are looking to win successive World Cup games for the first time since 1998 - three points will also guarantee a place in the knockout stages for the fourth time.

- Nigerian attacker Ahmed Musa is now his country’s all-time top scorer in World Cup games with four goals after scoring a brace against Iceland.

- Argentina’s Lionel Messi has had 12 shots in this World Cup so far but has yet to score – that’s eight more attempts than any other Argentina player.



LIVE COMMENTARY:



