Panama will be taking on Tunisia tonight in what should be an interesting affair. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:

- This will be the first ever meeting between Panama and Tunisia.

- Tunisia have previously faced just one CONCACAF side at a World Cup finals, winning 3-1 against Mexico in 1978 – their first ever World Cup match.

- Panama have conceded nine goals from 13 shots on target faced so far at the World Cup.

- Tunisia are winless in their last 13 World Cup matches (W0 D4 L9) since winning their first ever World Cup match in 1978 against Mexico.

- The last time a nation lost each of their first three ever World Cup games – as Panama could do – was in 2006, with both Togo and Serbia doing so.

- Tunisia have already conceded more goals at this World Cup (7) than they did in any of their previous four tournaments; their previous high was six conceded in 2006.

- Tunisia’s only ever World Cup victory came in their only previous match against a CONCACAF nation – beating Mexico 3-1 in 1978.

- Tunisia faced 12 shots on target in their 5-2 defeat to Belgium, the most they’ve ever faced in a World Cup game.

- In their last game against England, Panama’s Felipe Baloy scored his country’s first ever World Cup goal, at the age of 37y and 120d.

- No player has been involved in more World Cup goals for Tunisia than Wahbi Khazri (2), who both scored and assisted in their 5-2 defeat against Belgium.

LIVE COMMENTARY: