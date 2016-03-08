World Cup, Panama-Tunisia 1-1: the live commentary
Panama will be taking on Tunisia tonight in what should be an interesting affair. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.
MATCH PREVIEW:
- This will be the first ever meeting between Panama and Tunisia.
- Tunisia have previously faced just one CONCACAF side at a World Cup finals, winning 3-1 against Mexico in 1978 – their first ever World Cup match.
- Panama have conceded nine goals from 13 shots on target faced so far at the World Cup.
- Tunisia are winless in their last 13 World Cup matches (W0 D4 L9) since winning their first ever World Cup match in 1978 against Mexico.
- The last time a nation lost each of their first three ever World Cup games – as Panama could do – was in 2006, with both Togo and Serbia doing so.
- Tunisia have already conceded more goals at this World Cup (7) than they did in any of their previous four tournaments; their previous high was six conceded in 2006.
- Tunisia’s only ever World Cup victory came in their only previous match against a CONCACAF nation – beating Mexico 3-1 in 1978.
- Tunisia faced 12 shots on target in their 5-2 defeat to Belgium, the most they’ve ever faced in a World Cup game.
- In their last game against England, Panama’s Felipe Baloy scored his country’s first ever World Cup goal, at the age of 37y and 120d.
- No player has been involved in more World Cup goals for Tunisia than Wahbi Khazri (2), who both scored and assisted in their 5-2 defeat against Belgium.
LIVE COMMENTARY:
