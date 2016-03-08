World Cup performance set to decide Kalinic's future
15 June at 09:55Reports from Tuttosport say that Sevilla have made approaches to sign Nikola Kalinic, with Milan set to decide his future after the World Cup.
Kalinic endured a below-par debut campaign with the rossoneri last season despite his 25 million euros arrival from Fiorentina last summer. He appeared 31 times for the Serie A side, scoring six times and assisting thrice. He could never cement a place for himself in the first-team.
Tuttosport believe that Milan will decide the player's future after the World Cup and aren't too sure about whether to sell him or not, with Sevilla already having made contact for him.
While the La Liga side haven't made an offer, they'd want him and while Kalinic is intent on staying, his performances for Croatia in the World Cup could determine his future.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
