World cup quarter-finals: here is the program of the day

The World Cup came back into full swing yesterday as the quarter finals of the 2018 Russian World Cup started. Uruguay took on France as Didier Deschamps team came away with a 0-2 victory (thanks to goals from Griezmann and Varane). In the other game of the day, Brazil played against Belgium as Martinez's team won by a 2-1 score line. In the end, Kevin De Bruyne's long range effort was the game winning goal. France and Belgium are now scheduled to face-off against one another in the semi-finals of the World Cup. Today, Croatia will be playing against the hosts Russia where as England will take on Sweden.



SERIE A PLAYERS TO LOOK-OUT FOR - In the first game of the day, Serie A fans can watch Sweden's Hellander (Bologna), Krafth (Bologna),Hiljemark(Genoa) and Rohden (Crotone) play against England. In the second match of the day, Serie A fans can watch Croatia's Strinic(Milan), Brozovic(Inter), Perisic(Inter), Mandzukic(Juve) and Pjaca (Juve) take on Russia. Russia's Golovin was on Juve's radar but it now seems like Chelsea are in pole position for him.



You can watch all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.