World Cup quarter-finals – today’s programme
06 July at 09:00It feels like it has been forever since the 2018 FIFA World Cup last graced our television screens. However, the wait is finally over and the tournament makes its triumphant return, with the first of two days of quarter-final action.
Today, Uruguay will play against France whilst Brazil take on Belgium, with the winning teams facing off against one another in the semi-finals.
Join CalcioMercato.com as we take a look at the matches today and any Serie A ones to watch within them:
Uruguay vs France 16:00
Serie A fans will recognise the likes of Bentancur, Lucas Torreira and Martin Caceres from this Uruguay team, having played for Juve, Sampdoria and Lazio respectively. Meanwhile, Lazio fans will also remember Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who played for the Biancoceleste before moving to Turkey. Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi will miss the game through suspension.
Brazil vs Belgium 20:00
Another huge fixture pits one of the traditionally greatest national teams against one of the youngest, most determined in this year’s tournament. Belgium narrowly scraped through against Japan, after coming back from 2-0 down. Douglas Costa will be fit to play for Brazil, whilst Roma goalkeeper Alisson will be hoping to keep a clean sheet.
