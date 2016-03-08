World Cup: Russia vs Egypt 3-1, as it happened...

Russia are set to take on Egypt in the second matchday of group A. Russia and Uruguay both have three points after the first round as Egypt will certainly be looking for points tonight. You can follow all of the action with us live here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- This will be the first ever encounter between Russia and Egypt.

- Since the break-up of the Soviet Union, Russia are unbeaten against African opposition at the World Cup (W2 D1). This includes a 6-1 win against Cameroon in 1994, with Oleg Salenko scoring five goals.

- Egypt have never beaten European opposition at the World Cup, drawing two and losing two of their four games.

- Russia’s 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia was the second biggest ever by a host nation in their opening match at a World Cup tournament, after Italy vs USA in 1934 (7-1).

- Since the split up of the USSR, Russia have never reached the knockout stages of the World Cup in three appearances (1994, 2002, 2014). They have finished third in their group in each of those three editions.

- Russia (5) have already scored more goals in this tournament than they did in both 2014 (2) and 2002 (4), their last two appearances at the World Cup.

- No African team has played as many World Cup games without winning a single one than Egypt (D2 L3).

- Egypt have failed to score in each of their last three World Cup matches, last finding the net in the competition against Netherlands on 12/06/1990.

- Mohamed Elneny completed 44 passes versus Uruguay on matchday one, the most by an Egyptian player in a World Cup game since 1966.

- Russia’s Aleksandr Golovin has already been involved in three goals in this World Cup (1 goal, 2 assists). Since the break-up of the Soviet Union, the only player to have been involved in more goals for Russia in a single tournament was Oleg Salenko in 1994 (6 goals, 1 assist).



LIVE COMMENTARY: