Serbia are set to take on Switzerland tonight in the final World Cup game of the day. This should be an interesting game as Serie A fans will be able to see Sergej Milinkovic-Savic take on Ricardo Rodriguez. You can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:

- This will be the first meeting between Serbia (as an independent nation) and Switzerland. They faced the Swiss 13 times as Yugoslavia, winning six (D5 L2).

- Just one of the 13 meetings between Yugoslavia and Switzerland was at the World Cup, with Yugoslavia winning 3-0 in a group stage game in 1950.

- The Swiss have lost just one of their last four World Cup games against fellow European nations, though it was in their last such meeting (2-5 vs France in 2014).

- Serbia won their opening match against Costa Rica – they have qualified for the next round on three of the four occasions they’ve won their first match at the World Cup, doing so as Yugoslavia in 1930, 1954 and 1998; their only failure to qualify was in 1950.

- Switzerland have lost just one of their last 23 matches (W16 D6), a 2-0 defeat to Portugal in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017.

- Branislav Ivanovic broke Dejan Stankovic’s record for appearances for Serbia in their opening match against Costa Rica – he now has 104 caps.

- Steven Zuber has been involved in six goals in his last six international starts for Switzerland (4 goals, 2 assists) and scored their equaliser against Brazil.

- Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 14 goals in his last 17 starts for Serbia – however, he had four of Serbia’s 10 shots against Costa Rica and failed to find the net.

- Stephan Lichtsteiner could become the player with the most World Cup appearances for Switzerland if he plays in this match – he drew level with Charles Antenen on eight matches in the opening game against Brazil.

- Against Brazil, Valon Behrami became the first Switzerland player to appear in four different World Cup finals – he has played at the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 finals.

LIVE COMMENTARY: