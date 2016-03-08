Spain, Sergio Ramos advised De Gea on what side to go during penalty kick against Ronaldo
19 June at 21:00Sergio Ramos knows Cristiano Ronaldo very well as they have been together with Real Madrid since 2009. As Portugal played against Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo won a penalty kick early on in the game as he converted it to put his club up by 1-0 (the game finished 3-3 FT). The interesting thing is that according to FoxSports, Sergio Ramos tried to tell De Gea what side to choose during the penalty kick since he knows Ronaldo well. Even so, Ronaldo still scored as he had an incredible game. Click on the link to view the event right here on Calciomercato.com.
