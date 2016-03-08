Worry for Inter and Atalanta as star players get injured on international duty: the latest
12 October at 22:45Colombia and Chile faced each other today in a friendly match which ended with a goalless draw. A match which will definitely not please representatives of Atalanta and Inter, whose starts featured in the encounter and got injured in its progress.
One of the players is Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, who was replaced in the 23rd minute by coach Queiroz for a muscle problem. The medical staff will make the necessary examinations as soon as possible. The extent of the injury is still unknown but the Colombian coach spoke to the press after the match and said 'we don't have positive feelings', as reported by Sky Sport.
The other player who got injured was Alexis Sanchez, who left the field in the 88th minute of the match. There is fear of an ankle sprain for the attacker. The duration of his time out of action will be clarified after further examinations which should take place in the coming hours.
