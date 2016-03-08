Would’ve loved for Neymar to come: Messi
12 September at 15:36Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona veteran striker Lionel Messi has revealed that he ‘would’ve loved’ to see Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star striker Neymar join him at the Camp Nou during the recently concluded transfer window.
The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the French capital where he is clearly unsettled ever since his world-record move in 2017.
It was reported throughout the summer that the Catalonia giants were trying to re-sign the striker, but they failed to meet PSG’s valuation after signing Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for a reported fee of €75 million and Antoine Griezmann from league rivals Atletico for €120 million.
Messi, who is believed to be very close to Neymar, expressed his point of view regarding the lengthy transfer saga in an interview with Spanish media outlet Sport.
"I would have loved for Neymar to come," said Messi. "Honestly, I don't know if Barca did everything possible to get him back but I'm sure negotiating with PSG isn't easy. However, I am not disappointed. We have a spectacular squad that can fight on all fronts, without Ney as well. But having said that, on a sporting level, Neymar is one of the best in the world. And with him on the sponsorship and image front the club would have also taken a step up."
Neymar has had an outstanding time with Barcelona during 2013 to 2017 where he was an integral part of the treble-winning team in the 2014-15 season.
