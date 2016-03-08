Xabi Alonso: 'I often speak to Ancelotti, I nearly joined Juventus...'
29 March at 16:30Xabi Alonso, former Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder, spoke to Sky Italia about the Europa League clash between Napoli and Arsenal, as well as an interesting anecdote about Juventus.
"It will be an exciting game, they are two very strong teams. The San Paolo and the Emirates are two important stadiums. I will cheer for Napoli and hope that my friends can advance to the semi-finals," he began.
The Spaniard also revealed that he came close to joining Juventus in 2008, but the deal collapsed in the end.
"Ancelotti? I learned a lot from him, he's an exceptional person full of charisma. We often talk. I've been fortunate to play in the big leagues. I could've joined Juventus in 2008 but in the end, the deal didn't materialize. I have always liked Italian football," he concluded.
