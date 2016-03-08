Xabi Alonso: 'I often speak to Ancelotti, I nearly joined Juventus...'

"It will be an exciting game, they are two very strong teams. The San Paolo and the Emirates are two important stadiums. I will cheer for Napoli and hope that my friends can advance to the semi-finals," he began.

The Spaniard also revealed that he came close to joining Juventus in 2008, but the deal collapsed in the end.

"Ancelotti? I learned a lot from him, he's an exceptional person full of charisma. We often talk. I've been fortunate to play in the big leagues. I could've joined Juventus in 2008 but in the end, the deal didn't materialize. I have always liked Italian football," he concluded.