Xavi: Guardiola will come to Italy. I don’t like Mourinho’s football

Xavi has given an exclusive interview to Il Corriere dello Sport. This is what he has said about Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho.

Talking about his former teammate and coach, Xavi has declared: “Guardiola is not only wonderful football with big performers: he cares much about the details of the defensive movements and his teams are much organised. If he has said that he wants to try an experience in the Italian football, be sure that sooner or later he will come. And, for how I know him, he won’t come only to participate”.



“Mourinho is a very defensive manager - Xavi has said - and playing against his Inter hasn’t been easy. That’s his football and he put it in practice even with Chelsea and Real. He cares about all the details, he shuts all the gaps and he doesn’t give you much space. I like another kind of football. It’s not a criticism to him, but I don’t enjoy playing football in that way and my teams won’t ever have that attitude”.



(Il Corriere dello Sport)

Emanuele Giulianelli