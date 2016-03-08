Xavi: 'I am not ready to coach Barcelona yet'
05 October at 17:15Barcelona legend Xavi has ruled a possible return to the Catalan side in a coaching role and has said that he isn't ready for it yet.
Xavi made over 500 appearances for Barcelona during a stay that lasted over 20 years since he joined the club as a kid back in 1991. He left Barca to join Qatari club Al Sadd in 2015 and has appeared 74 times since.
Reports have linked Xavi with a possible coaching role at Barcelona, but the Spaniard has denied that and has said that he isn't ready to take over that post as yet.
Xavi told Sport: "At the moment I can only train in smaller countries, but next year I hope to get the UEFA Pro license to train any team.
"I think people expect things from me prematurely, like when they told me I was going to be the new Guardiola. I'm not ready to train Barcelona yet, I have to be ready soon and I must be patient ".
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments