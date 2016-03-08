Xavi: Messi is much better than Ronaldo, the best in history

In the exclusive interview given to Il Corriere dello Sport, Xavi has spoken about Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. This is the excerpt taken from the newspaper.



“Leo is the best player I have played with. The only one who can make the difference by himself and in every moment”.

More than Cristiano Ronaldo?

“Yes, no doubt. Messi is the best player in the world to me. Actually, he is the best in history”.

Messi has a lifetime bond with Barcelona and is planning a new contract renewal, while CR7 has left Madrid to join Juventus. Did you expect it?

“Yes, because Ronaldo wasn’t bound to Real Madrid as Messi is with the Blaugrana shirt. I don’t see anything strange with Ronaldo’s move to Juventus. Maybe he wanted to try a new experience in a club that could guarantee him to win the Champions League”.



Emanuele Giulianelli