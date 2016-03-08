Xavi: ‘Only Inter and Chelsea stopped perfect Barcelona’



On the day that marked 9 years since Inter lifted the Champions League and became the only Italian team ever, to this date, to achieve the treble, former Barca midfielder spoke of his Barca side that faced Inter in the semi-final.



"Before Pep we had won only one Champions League. We could have won more, but it is always very complex to do so. The Barcelona of Guardiola was the best, superior to the other teams, but we only won two Champions out of four, because Inter and Chelsea eliminated us, but I'm sure Messi will win others ", said Xavi.







Inter overcame a Barca side managed by Guardiola 3 – 2 on aggregate. Winning the first leg 3 – 1 at San Siro the Italian side then managed to hold out to progress to the final, despite playing most the second leg with 10 men.



In 2012 Barcelona could only manage a 2 – 2 draw at home to eventual winner Chelsea, that saw them eliminated 2 – 3 on aggregate.

