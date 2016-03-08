Xhaka and Shaqiri face fines but escape ban + will play against Costa Rica for Switzerland
25 June at 23:15In Switzerland’s narrow 2-1 win over Serbia, controversy struck when Swiss trio Stephan Lichsteiner, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated their side’s goals with an eagle celebration.
At first look this may seem normal but in reality, the eagle celebration was representative of Xhaka and Shaqiri’s Albaian roots. They were celebrating the independence of their people against the oppressive Serbian regime and treatment of Albians of the 1990s.
FIFA strictly ban all political gestures and news broke that Xhaka and Shaqiri could have faced 2-match bans and a fine, missing Switzerland’s final group stage match against Costa Rica and the R16 match if they progressed.
However, FIFA have just fined Xhaka and Shaqiri 10,000 Swiss francs, whilst Lichsteiner faces a 5000 franc fine for joining in with the duo’s celebrations.
Serbian football association president will also face FIFA charges after accusing the organisation of favouring Switzerland in the game and letting them triumph over Serbia.
