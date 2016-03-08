Xhaka: Arsenal star reveals the truth about Inter links

17 June at 19:30

Arsenal midfielder and apparent Inter target Granit Xhaka spoke to GazetaOlle about rumours linking him to Inter.
 
"It is something the newspapers have written about, but there is nothing true. I've never had contact with Inter, it's just speculation”.
 
The Swiss captain has therefore seemingly closed the door on a possible move to Milan. It was thought that new Inter coach Antonio Conte wanted Xhaka for to breath some new life into the Inter midfield as both Joao Mario and Borja Valero are expected to leave the club this summer.
 
 
 

