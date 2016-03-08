Yaya Toure calls Bonucci a 'disgrace' for comments about Kean
03 April at 21:15Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has said that Leonardo Bonucci's comments are a disgrace and it is the worst case scenario you can have in football.
Moise Kean was racially abused by Cagliari fans yesterday during Juventus' 2-0 win over the side from Sardinia. Kean scored and celebrated in a heroic manner, but Leonardo Bonucci's comments have come under massive criticism.
Toure though, has been just as critical. He told at UEFA's Equal Game conference: "I want to know if the Italian FA is here today?"
"For me it's a disgrace. You can't do that," Toure said.
"It was unbelievable. A team-mate, a manager saying: 'You shouldn't have done that' to one of your own players. "I think it's the worst scenario you can have in football. Your team-mate attacking you, saying things like that, is just unbelievable. I can't imagine how hurt he was when he saw that."
This was Kean's fourth goal in just as many appearances for Juve and he has also scored twice in two games for the Italian national team.
