Toure @YayaToure has passed a medical in London. Yaya is close to signing a new contract. — Dimitry Seluk (@dmitriseluk) 28 agosto 2018

Former Manchester City star Yaya Touré is close to joining Arsenal, the player’s agent Dimitry Seluk has confirmed on Twitter. The Ivorian star saw his contract with Man City expire in June and now he is readey to start a new chapter of his career in North London.Seluk has claimed that Yaya ‘has passed his medical tests in London’ and according to British media the former Man City ace will sign with Arsenal who can still sign Yaya being the Ivorian a free agent.​Arsenal have already acquired some midfield reinforcement this summer as the Gunners spent € 30 million to sign Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria.The Uruguay International was also chased by Napoli and the player’s agent claimed yesterday that Torreira would join the San Paolo hierarchy if he knew Carlo Ancelotti would take over at the club.​Arsenal are expected to announce the signing of Yaya Touré in the coming hours.